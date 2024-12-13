Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour heads to Milton Keynes this week!

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck in London.

Holidays Are Coming! The magic of the holiday season is set to sparkle even brighter this year and to celebrate, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, will be parking up on Sunday 15th December, at Centre:MK, Milton Keynes, MK9 3ES from 12pm until 8pm!

Under a canopy of twinkling lights and festive music, visitors will be able to enjoy fun, festive games, participate in a lucky dip with the chance to win exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise and experience a festive food truck that will serve up delicious seasonal tastes alongside an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, all whilst capturing that perfect seasonal selfie in front of the iconic red truck.

Bringing friends and family together to enjoy a magical moment of festive fun, the loved tour will this year support FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste.

Promising to be bigger and better than ever before and set in a magical winter wonderland setting, for every person that attends the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, the equivalent of a meal will be donated on their behalf. Coca-Cola aims to donate the equivalent of up to a total of 1 million meals* via FareShare this festive season.

FareShare works with the food industry to redistribute surplus food, which might otherwise go to waste, to a network of 8,000 charities and community groups across the UK. These groups include community centres, faith groups, homelessness shelters, refuges, and schools, all working hard to support people in need. Food is used to bring people together, strengthening communities and helping people access vital support services.

Kirsty Ford, Head of Fundraising at FareShare said: “We are so grateful to Coca-Cola for their continued support for FareShare. These invaluable donations help us get good-to-eat food to the people who need it rather than going to waste. Every day, the food we redistribute to a network of over 8,000 charities in every region helps to strengthen communities. Coca-Cola’s generous support for FareShare is instrumental in helping people affected by the cost-of-living crisis. This support means charities can unite more people through food to form connections and access essential support services. Thank you for helping FareShare make the food go further.”

This year, the Coca-Cola Truck Tour focuses on the ambition to make kindness travel. Echoing the wider Coca-Cola Christmas campaign message, “The World Needs More Santas”, the tour will encourage visitors from Milton Keynes to embrace their inner Santa and share an act of kindness with others during the festive season.

Florence Wheatley, Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain Coca-Cola, said: “Coca-Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, with many people eagerly awaiting the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert to create a little festive magic.

“This year, we’re delighted to continue our relationship with FareShare to support its mission to reduce hunger and surplus food waste. We hope that every person that attends the Truck Tour not only experiences the magic of Coca-Cola Christmas, but also supports FareShare, knowing that the equivalent of a meal has been donated on their behalf, acting as a little moment of kindness to ensure that thousands of people across the country enjoy a more meaningful Christmas.”

For those unable to visit the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck in person, from November, a promotion with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Original Taste will invite fans to scan on-pack QR codes for the chance to win Christmas shopping vouchers!

With a packed schedule of exciting Truck Tour stops taking place throughout Great Britain in the lead-up to Christmas, eager Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour fans can follow announcements about the schedule which will be made over the coming weeks at @CocaColaGBI (Instagram) and @CocaCola_GB (Twitter).