Collectormania is back this May

Do you remember mooching around the comic con stalls in the early 2000s? Did you ever bump into one of the guests wandering around the Centre:MK? Were you one of the many fans who donned costumes before heading to the ‘City’? There were so many exciting and quite frankly surreal memories from the fourteen Collectormania shows at Middleton Hall, and we expect many more magical moments now that the event is returning to its birth place.

The first special guests have already been announced, so you can expect to hear cries of “GORDON’S ALIVE!” ringing across Middleton Hall from the voluble Brian Blessed, or see Darth Vader stuntman Daniel Naprous busting some moves. But don’t expect Eastenders and Doctor Who star Anita Dobson to give away any spoilers from her scenes with the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa! More actors are being added to the line-up all the time so who knows who you could bump in to in the heart of Milton Keynes.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past few months you’ll know that there’s a new Ghostbusters film in cinemas at the moment, and the new ECTO-1 car will be on display (complete with all the flashing lights and sound effects!). And if you’re a Star Wars fan get ready to celebrate May the Fourth with an assortment of Star Wars themed events and competitions.

Collectormania 3, way back in 2003