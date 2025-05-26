Come and meet much-loved children’s TV character Bingo at Gulliver’s Land!

Popular children’s TV character Bingo is making a special guest appearance to meet her fans at Gulliver’s Land theme park next month.

Bingo, a blue heeler puppy, appears in the hit TV show Bluey as the younger sister of the title character and will be at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes on June 7 & 8, appearing at intervals across the weekend.

Bluey is an Australian animated preschool TV series which started in 2018 and quickly became a hit around the world. It is now shown widely on the Disney+ channel.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are so excited to welcome Bingo to the theme park and for her fans to get the opportunity to meet her. She is such a popular character, she is sure to be a massive hit with visitors – but she is only at the park for one weekend, so best make sure you don’t miss out!”

Tickets for the weekend of Bingo’s visit cost £23 per person per day, if booked at least two days in advance, with free entry for children under 90cms in height.

It’s not all about Bingo though – there is so much more to do and see at Gulliver’s Land for guests of all ages.

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer during Food Bank Weekend, including The Runaway Train, Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

And for visitors looking to turn their visit to meet Bingo into an extra special occasion, why not book in for an overnight stay at Gulliver’s Land, with a variety of exciting family accommodation options, including Princess Suites, JCB Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

To book tickets for Bingo’s weekend, please visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk