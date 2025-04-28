Come and meet much-loved children’s TV character Bluey at Gulliver’s Land

Bluey at Gulliver's

Popular children’s TV character Bluey is making a special guest appearance to meet her fans at Gulliver’s Land theme park next month.

The blue heeler puppy who appears in the hit TV show of the same name will be at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes on May 10 & 11, appearing at intervals across the weekend.

Bluey is an Australian animated preschool TV series which started in 2018 and quickly became a hit around the world. It is now shown widely on the Disney+ channel.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “Bluey is such a great children’s TV character, and we can’t wait to welcome her to the park. She is so popular with children and it is sure to be a busy weekend, so best book early!”

It’s not all about Bluey though – there is so much more to do and see at Gulliver’s Land when you visit.

The theme park has more than 50 exciting rides, attractions, shows, and activities to enjoy, including Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, Jungle River Ride, and the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster.

Tickets for the weekend of Bluey’s visit start from £23 per person per day, but cheapest prices are always found when guests book online more than two days in advance.

And visitors can always make the most of thier visit to meet Bluey by making the occasion even more special with a sleepover in the park’s variety of family-friendly accommodation, which includes Princess Suites, JCB Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

Gulliver’s Land opened in 1999, the third theme park in the Gulliver’s family, alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley near Rotherham.

For more information and to book your tickets to meet Bluey, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk