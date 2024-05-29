Community art in action: Join the consultation to design the new fridge mural

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Great Linford Parish Council invites the community to share their ideas and influence the artwork that will adorn the new community fridge in Conniburrow.

On Friday 31st May at Conniburrow Community Centre, residents will be able to meet the talented graffiti artist Demograffix to talk about what they would like to see adorn the walls of the new Community Fridge which is opening later this year.

Demograffix is renowned for creating murals for neighbourhood regeneration projects and making a significant contribution to community art.

Asma Moustoui, Community Development Co-ordinator, for Great Linford Parish Council explained: “This consultation aims to gather residents' thoughts and ideas to create a cohesive theme for the mural, which Demograffix will then bring to life.

Asma added: “This is a unique opportunity for residents to influence a piece of art that will become a part of the community’s landscape, all ideas are welcome. These suggestions will help shape a mural that reflects the community’s spirit and values.”