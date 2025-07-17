Community boat Electra takes her 10,000th guest
So all of the guests on the trip got an extra complimentary glass of Prosecco with their fish and chips, and Eleanor was presented with her own bottle of bubbly in celebration of this event.
This was Eleanor’s second trip on Electra, the first being a cream tea cruise from Fenny Stratford to Stoke Hammond. When asked about what it was that attracted her to the cruises, she said “because there's no noise from the engine, it forces you to just slow down and enjoy looking at the canal. You just realise how lovely and quiet it is, it’s just really relaxing”. She also added “The wildlife isn't so worried either, because you haven’t got all that noise, so they don't hear you coming; it just feels really peaceful”
Eleanor is also keen to come on one of our later trips this year, the seasonal “Mulled Wine and Mince Pie” cruise, which I confirmed we would be running again this year.