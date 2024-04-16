Community comes together for Disney's The Little Mermaid at The Venue MK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by the beloved Disney classic, The Little Mermaid musical transports audiences to an underwater kingdom filled with wonder and adventure. Follow the journey of Ariel, the spirited mermaid princess, as she embarks on a quest for love and belonging. Joined by a charming cast of characters including Sebastian the crab and Flounder the fish, Ariel's tale unfolds against a backdrop of mesmerising music and dazzling costumes.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of Disney's The Little Mermaid to life on stage in Milton Keynes" says Charlotte Pearson, Director. "This production promises to be something truly spectacular, offering audiences of all ages an unforgettable theatrical experience."

"What sets this production apart is the dedication of all involved. From performers to the creative team, everyone is a volunteer, passionate about contributing to keeping the arts alive in Milton Keynes. Their commitment and talent shine through in every aspect of the show, making it a unique and special event for the community."

In a remarkable display of talent and dedication, MKAOS's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid sets a new standard for amateur theatre. While this may not be a professional production in the traditional sense, audiences will find themselves transported to a world of unparalleled magic and artistry. Featuring top-tier performers, a full orchestra, and professional-grade costumes, set design, sound, and lighting, this production rivals even the most prestigious professional theatre shows. The commitment to excellence from every member of the cast and crew shines through in every aspect of the performance, proving that passion and dedication know no bounds. Audiences can expect nothing short of a world-class theatrical experience that will leave them spellbound and inspired.

With its captivating storyline and iconic songs including "Under the Sea" and "Part of Your World," The Little Mermaid musical is sure to delight fans old and new. Whether you're a die-hard Disney enthusiast or simply seeking a magical trip out with the family, this production promises to capture hearts and spark imaginations.

Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid live musical at The Venue MK are now on sale. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable theatrical event and support us in keeping the local arts thriving – book your tickets today and embark on a journey under the sea like no other!

