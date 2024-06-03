Connected Collective launches first evet 'Learn Tarot' workshop series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connected Collective is excited to launch its 'Learn Tarot' Workshop series at Revolution Milton Keynes, held twice a month on Tuesdays. These workshops aim to equip individuals with Tarot reading skills for personal and professional growth.

Participants will explore the history and structure of the Tarot deck, understand the meanings of the Major and Minor Arcana, and learn practical card spread techniques. Each session includes hands-on practice to build confidence in Tarot reading.

"At Connected Collective, we believe in the power of intuitive tools like Tarot for self-discovery and spiritual growth," says Claire Laveaux, Owner of Connected Collective. "Our workshops simplify Tarot for those who feel overwhelmed, providing a supportive environment to boost confidence and enable daily use of Tarot for a happier, aligned life.”

Workshop Schedule Highlights:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Learn Tarot Workshops with Connected Collective at Revolutioon Milton Keynes

June 4th: Introduction to Tarot - Basics and history, card spreads, and initial card interpretation.

June 18th: Major & Minor Arcana Overview - In-depth meanings of the Major and Minor Arcana.

July 9th: Card Spreads - Various spreads and their applications.

The workshops are limited to 15 participants per session to ensure a personalized experience. Early booking is recommended.