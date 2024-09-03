Connexions 24: A unique art exhibition at Milton Keynes Central Library
Connexions 24, an exciting new exhibition featuring the works of 18 talented contemporary artists, opens on October 17th, 2024, at Milton Keynes Central Library. The exhibition explores diverse themes of creativity and connection, inviting viewers to engage with thought-provoking and expressive works.
The opening event will take place on October 17th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering the opportunity to meet the artists in person. Connexions 24 will run until November 16th, showcasing a wide range of mediums and styles that represent the vibrant local art scene.
To learn more about the artists and their works, visit connexions-art.co.uk. Don’t miss the chance to discover and support local talent.
Event Details:
Exhibition Dates: October 17th - November 16th, 2024
Location: Milton Keynes Central Library, 555 Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes MK9 3HL
Opening Reception: October 17th, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
