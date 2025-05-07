Conniburrow gears up for Big Lunch Fun Day on June 7

By Lisa Warner
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 11:48 BST
Free Inflatable Fun
The Conniburrow Community Centre is set to host a vibrant celebration on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 12pm to 4pm. This special event combines The Big Lunch 2025 by Eden Project Communities with the Eid Celebration, offering a day filled with joy, culture, and community spirit.

A Day for Everyone

Attendees can look forward to a variety of free activities suitable for all ages, including exciting sports and games, live performances, cultural workshops, and delicious food stalls. The event promises a vibrant mix of entertainment that reflects the diversity of the community.

Youth Zone Highlights

Fun for Everyone

Young visitors can explore the Youth Zone, an interactive space packed with thrilling activities such as a 9ft Shuffleboard, Garden Bowling Alley, Last Man Standing challenge, and Pillow Duel. It's a perfect spot for fun and friendly competition.

What's On

  • Crazy Golf
  • 17ft Mega Slide
  • Delightful Disco Castle
  • Ark Farm
  • Face Painting & Henna
  • Softball & Football Workshops
  • African Braids Workshop
  • African Drumming Workshop
  • Art Workshop
  • ...and much more to be confirmed!

Event Details

Dancers
  • Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
  • Location: Conniburrow Community Centre, 37-39 Conniburrow Boulevard, MK14 7DX

This free event is an excellent opportunity for families, friends, and neighbours to come together and celebrate unity, culture, and community spirit.

