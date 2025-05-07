Conniburrow gears up for Big Lunch Fun Day on June 7
A Day for Everyone
Attendees can look forward to a variety of free activities suitable for all ages, including exciting sports and games, live performances, cultural workshops, and delicious food stalls. The event promises a vibrant mix of entertainment that reflects the diversity of the community.
Youth Zone Highlights
Young visitors can explore the Youth Zone, an interactive space packed with thrilling activities such as a 9ft Shuffleboard, Garden Bowling Alley, Last Man Standing challenge, and Pillow Duel. It's a perfect spot for fun and friendly competition.
What's On
- Crazy Golf
- 17ft Mega Slide
- Delightful Disco Castle
- Ark Farm
- Face Painting & Henna
- Softball & Football Workshops
- African Braids Workshop
- African Drumming Workshop
- Art Workshop
- ...and much more to be confirmed!
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Location: Conniburrow Community Centre, 37-39 Conniburrow Boulevard, MK14 7DX
This free event is an excellent opportunity for families, friends, and neighbours to come together and celebrate unity, culture, and community spirit.