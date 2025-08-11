Conniburrow set for a fun-filled community celebration

Residents of Great Linford Parish are gearing up for a day of celebration as the Conniburrow Community Fun Day returns on Saturday, 30 August, bringing an afternoon packed with free entertainment, activities, and laughter for all ages.

Taking place from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Conniburrow Community Centre (MK14 7DX), the event promises to be one of the highlights of the summer, offering a chance for residents and visitors to come together and enjoy a wide variety of attractions.

From giant inflatables and a mega slide to bouncy castles and outdoor games, there will be no shortage of free fun for families and children. The popular Youth Zone is also making a comeback, giving teens and young people the chance to try out sumo suits, take on friends in a pillow duel, and enjoy a space dedicated to their age group.

Live music, games, and creative activities will add to the festival atmosphere, making the Fun Day an event for the whole community to enjoy. All activities are completely free of charge, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Organisers are encouraging people to bring family, friends, and neighbours, and to arrive early to make the most of the day.

For more information, visit Conniburrow Community Centre or follow community updates online.