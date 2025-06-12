Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Milton Keynes

The RSPCA will be holding its Annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers are invited to join in the celebrations at the RSPCA Milton Keynes and North Bucks Branch.

Families and supporters old and new are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Day which will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

RSPCA Milton Keynes and North Bucks Branchwill be hosting a One Fun Day event - Paws in the Park on Saturday June 14 from 12pm until 4pm at the.

Great Linford Playing Fields, Marsh Drive, Great Linford.

Organisers said they will be hosting a paws-itively fun day which will include a dog show, stalls with pet and human products, as well as lots of fun things for all the family.

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with other like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event atMilton Keynes is one to remember.

A spokesperson for the branch said: "We hope animal lovers will join us for Paws in the Park, which is a vibrant animal charity event that's fun for the whole family.

“Visitors will be able to watch and join in the exciting dog show featuring a variety of fun classes for all breeds and sizes of dogs, from puppies to proud veterans.

“There will also be plenty of food stalls offering tasty treats to keep you fueled throughout the day, you’ll also find a wide selection of pet products and unique gifts for both pets and humans to browse. Whether you're a dog lover or just looking for a fun day out, there's something for everyone. And the great thing is you will be having fun while supporting a great cause.”

They added: “Just a heads-up – the ground can be a bit uneven, so we recommend bringing a comfy chair if you'd like to sit and relax. Don't forget an umbrella to stay shaded too if the sun is shining.”

All funds go directly to the rescue efforts of animals in the Milton Keynes and North Bucks area.

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the branch Facebook page for more information

The One Fun Day will be held at Great Linford Playing Fields, Marsh Drive, Great Linford, MK14 5HH