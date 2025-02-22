Covid-19 National day of Reflection memorial event

By Deborah LEWIS
Contributor
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 10:12 BST

Free memorial event remembers all lives lost during the pandemic

Covid19familiesuk, invites you to join them at the stunning Willen Lake Peace Pagoda in parks trust land for a memorial of song , dance and words of reflection.

Situated in a stunning picturesque location, the bereaved of Milton Keynes and beyond are invited to gather to remember lost loved ones.

This event is a FREE event and everyone is welcome to join us.

Marking the National day of reflection
Marking the National day of reflection

With performances from MK school of Performing Arts, Satyam school of Indian Dance, MK Collaboration Choir and the Salvation Army this event will be both poignant and reflective as well as a visual feast of vibrant yellow.

Please come along. All welcome.

