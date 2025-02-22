Covid-19 National day of Reflection memorial event
Covid19familiesuk, invites you to join them at the stunning Willen Lake Peace Pagoda in parks trust land for a memorial of song , dance and words of reflection.
Situated in a stunning picturesque location, the bereaved of Milton Keynes and beyond are invited to gather to remember lost loved ones.
This event is a FREE event and everyone is welcome to join us.
With performances from MK school of Performing Arts, Satyam school of Indian Dance, MK Collaboration Choir and the Salvation Army this event will be both poignant and reflective as well as a visual feast of vibrant yellow.
Please come along. All welcome.