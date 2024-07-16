Craft Fair and Mini Fun Day across Milton Keynes hosted by Girl Pack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Girl Pack are hosting a craft fair and mini fun day on the 28th of July to raise funds for the vital work they do in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girl Pack provide free period products and emergency period packs at over 115 locations across Milton Keynes.

The emergency period pack contains everything you need to clean up and do a complete change. They are available in schools, community centres, children's centres, parish council offices and many other locations (for a full list of partners please go to www.girlpack.org).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now you know what we do please come along to support Girl Pack as they host a craft fair and mini fun day!

Craft Fair Broughton Pavilion 28th July 11am-3pm

There are 20+ stalls selling a huge range of crafts and home decor items, we also have games for the kids to play and they can meet children's author Trudy West who will take them through the adventures of Mrs Bripp the cat.

To raise money for Girl Pack the Charity themselves are hosting stalls that include a raffle, tombola, ping pong crazy, name the dog and they will be running a cafe selling tea, coffee, cake, snacks and soft drinks.

It's going to be a fantastic event, which if the weather is bad (good old English weather) can be fully indoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please come and support Girl Pack, a local volunteer led charity, that gives a little helping hand to communities across Milton Keynes by supporting everyone's period.

Craft Fair and Mini Fun Day

28th July 2024

Broughton Pavilion, Tansfield Road, MK10 9NJ

11am-3pm