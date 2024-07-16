Craft Fair and Mini Fun Day across Milton Keynes hosted by Girl Pack
Girl Pack provide free period products and emergency period packs at over 115 locations across Milton Keynes.
The emergency period pack contains everything you need to clean up and do a complete change. They are available in schools, community centres, children's centres, parish council offices and many other locations (for a full list of partners please go to www.girlpack.org).
Now you know what we do please come along to support Girl Pack as they host a craft fair and mini fun day!
There are 20+ stalls selling a huge range of crafts and home decor items, we also have games for the kids to play and they can meet children's author Trudy West who will take them through the adventures of Mrs Bripp the cat.
To raise money for Girl Pack the Charity themselves are hosting stalls that include a raffle, tombola, ping pong crazy, name the dog and they will be running a cafe selling tea, coffee, cake, snacks and soft drinks.
It's going to be a fantastic event, which if the weather is bad (good old English weather) can be fully indoors.
Please come and support Girl Pack, a local volunteer led charity, that gives a little helping hand to communities across Milton Keynes by supporting everyone's period.
28th July 2024
Broughton Pavilion, Tansfield Road, MK10 9NJ
11am-3pm
