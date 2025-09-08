Danesborough Chorus - new singers welcome

Music for Choir and Brass, St Mary's Woburn November 2023

If just listening to Mozart is said to supercharge your brainpower, just imagine what you might be capable of if you also sing Mozart with the Danesborough Chorus...

Even if you have little or no experience in choral singing, you can be sure of a warm welcome as well as a boost to your mental and physical well-being.

We're a leading amateur choir in the local area, singing a range of classical music from Bach to Karl Jenkins, and even occasionally tackling the Blues! Our Musical Director Ian Smith has been conducting choirs of all ages in the area for almost 50 years, so he knows how to get the best out of the 100 singers.

Choir members come in all shapes and sizes, all ages, and from various jobs and retirement. They know the health benefits of singing in a group which is scientifically proven to reduce stress, fight depression and decrease blood pressure. It's also great fun to sing together, and an easy way to make new friends.

Why not try it for yourself and experience that joyful feeling? We're recruiting now for our 51st Season starting on Wednesday, 10th September in Aspley Guise Village Hall when rehearsals commence for Verdi’s Requiem.

Please contact our membership secretary, Amanda Owen, at [email protected] or visit www.danesborough.org.uk for more information.