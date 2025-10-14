Danesborough Chorus President, tenor Peter Hoare, joins them for a performance of Verdi’s Requiem

By Sian Rees
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 20:14 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Renowned for his versatility and his musicianship, Peter Hoare has carved his name internationally with spectacular performances of 20th-century and contemporary opera. He has enjoyed a long and illustrious operatic career but long before appearing at opera houses throughout the world, he was a member of Danesborough Chorus.

“I joined Danesborough Chorus in 1984 at the suggestion of Ian Smith and a mutual friend and chorus pianist Vic Bainbridge. I was the peripatetic percussion teacher for the north Bedfordshire area at the time and had previously sung in my school choir, college choir, chamber choir, the Concord Singers in Bedford and thoroughly enjoyed all of it,” he says. x8g3qyt

In 1992 at the suggestion of the tenor Bonaventura Bottone, he auditioned for the chorus of Welsh National Opera. Here he was invited by Sir Charles Mackerras to audition for the small role of Master of Ceremonies for a recording of Britten’s Gloriana. He was awarded the role and so began his solo operatic career.

“One of the great joys in my life has been to occasionally return as soloist to sing with this wonderful choir, Danesborough Chorus, and it was a great honour to be named their President in 2024,” he says.

Concert for Choir & Brass November 2023placeholder image
Peter Hoare will be appearing with Danesborough Chorus in a performance of Verdi’s Requiem at St Mary’s Church, Woburn on Saturday 29th November at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.wegottickets.com/event/667188 . For more information visit www.danesborough.org.uk

