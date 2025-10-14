Danesborough Chorus President, tenor Peter Hoare, joins them for a performance of Verdi’s Requiem
"I joined Danesborough Chorus in 1984 at the suggestion of Ian Smith and a mutual friend and chorus pianist Vic Bainbridge. I was the peripatetic percussion teacher for the north Bedfordshire area at the time and had previously sung in my school choir, college choir, chamber choir, the Concord Singers in Bedford and thoroughly enjoyed all of it," he says.
In 1992 at the suggestion of the tenor Bonaventura Bottone, he auditioned for the chorus of Welsh National Opera. Here he was invited by Sir Charles Mackerras to audition for the small role of Master of Ceremonies for a recording of Britten’s Gloriana. He was awarded the role and so began his solo operatic career.
“One of the great joys in my life has been to occasionally return as soloist to sing with this wonderful choir, Danesborough Chorus, and it was a great honour to be named their President in 2024,” he says.
Peter Hoare will be appearing with Danesborough Chorus in a performance of Verdi’s Requiem at St Mary’s Church, Woburn on Saturday 29th November at 7.30pm.
Tickets are on sale now at www.wegottickets.com/event/667188 . For more information visit www.danesborough.org.uk