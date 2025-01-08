Danni Nicholls Band returns to Esquires Bedford

By Victoria Rea
Contributor
Published 8th Jan 2025, 20:44 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 09:01 GMT
Danni NichollsDanni Nicholls
Bedford born and now based in Nashville TN, multi award nominated singer/songwriter Danni Nicholls always makes a point to perform at her home venue when she's back across the pond. This year's annual appearance at Bedford's Esquires will take place Saturday January 18th.

Danni will be familiar to regulars at The Stables, where she has headlined the Jim Marshall Auditorium. Renowned for her soulful voice and heartfelt storytelling, her performance promises to captivate both long-time fans and new listeners alike.

With a string of award-nominated albums and entrancing live shows, Danni is celebrated for blending elements of Americana, folk, and roots music into a distinctive, compelling sound and legendary BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris "loves the beauty and elegance of her music".

Performing a mix of new songs from her forthcoming album plus some classics from her back catalogue, Danni will be backed by some of the best local musicians as her band – Sam Barrett, Ryan Barnes and Dave Banks.

Opening the show will be another local acclaimed singer/songwriter Luke Tuchscherer. This celebration of fine songwriting with American roots flavours is an evening not to be missed.

Saturday 18th January

Tickets (unreserved seating) £13.50

Available from www.danninicholls.com/shows

www.danninicholls.com

Instagram.com/danninichollsmusic

Facebook.com/danninichollsmusic

