Declare the Good News - Convention series presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses
On Friday, June 28, 2024 – Sunday, June 30, Friday, July 12, – Sunday, July 14, Friday, July 19, – Sunday, July 21.
Where: Stadium MK, Stadium Way, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST
Who: All in the community are invited to attend.
Details: The event is free to attend. Friday from 9:20am to 4:55pm, Saturday from 9:20am to 4:30pm, Sunday from 9:40am to 3:40pm. Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break. Bible based talks, interviews and video presentations will be featured. Topics include:
- Why Do We Need Good News?
- Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News.
- Why We Don’t Fear Bad News.
More information: For more information, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.
