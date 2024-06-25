Declare the Good News - Convention series presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses

By Robert PoppleContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 11:09 BST
On Friday, June 28, 2024 – Sunday, June 30, Friday, July 12, – Sunday, July 14, Friday, July 19, – Sunday, July 21.

Where: Stadium MK, Stadium Way, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST

Who: All in the community are invited to attend.

Details: The event is free to attend. Friday from 9:20am to 4:55pm, Saturday from 9:20am to 4:30pm, Sunday from 9:40am to 3:40pm. Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break. Bible based talks, interviews and video presentations will be featured. Topics include:

  • Why Do We Need Good News?
  • Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News.
  • Why We Don’t Fear Bad News.

More information: For more information, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.

