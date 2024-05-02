Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes encounters the infamous Pirates of Penzance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Bradburn met with some of the pirate crew: “This is the second time I’ve been able to join Wolverton G&S and I’ve had another great evening. My congratulations to the society in this their 50th anniversary year! They’re a great example of our vibrant arts and music community here in Milton Keynes.”

Staged by local group Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society, the production, with its modern take on this classic is already proving very popular with audiences.

Tickets are still available for ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ with performances until Saturday 4th May 2024 at 7.30pm, and tickets are priced £20. Please go to the website to book your seats wolvertongands.co.uk/our-next-show/ or call 01908 510452 😊

Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Marie Bradburn, meets the Pirates of Penzance

Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s next production is a special concert marking its 50th anniversary, on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th November, at Stantonbury Theatre. Tickets now available!