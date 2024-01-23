Detective spoof at Stantonbury Theatre
“The 39 Steps” meets “An Inspector Calls” via Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes and Midsomer Murders. A cast of six bring a comic flurry of suspects and characters together to discover who done what, and why… Except, well… four of the cast are stuck by the side of the road in the van, and only those two knights of the Theatre – Sir Gavin of Robertson and Sir Nicholas of Collett have managed to get to the venue… but ‘the show must go on’…
Comic clichés from the Detective genre - Lords and ladies, secrets, motives and cunning detective-work abound in this genre-busting comedy from the masters of inventive silliness! That’s if the two of them can get through the play at all without losing the plot. Literally.
It’s not a new idea – it’s been DONE TO DEATH, BY JOVE – but not like this! Promise.
Warning – contains hats!