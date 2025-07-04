Dino Discovery adventures roar into Midsummer Place for Summer

Midsummer Place is turning back the clock—by a few million years—as dinosaurs stomp into the shopping centre for a summer of Jurassic joy!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching on Saturday 5 July, the centre’s Dino Discovery Adventures promise a dino-mite line-up of FREE fun for families, with activities running all the way until Sunday 1 September.

Shoppers should keep their eyes peeled and tails wagging, as five larger-than-life prehistoric creatures have taken up residence throughout the mall. Kids (and grown-ups!) can take part in The Great Dino Discovery & Fossil Trail: a roar-some quest to find all five dinosaurs, unjumble the secret letters, and reveal a mystery five-letter word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who crack the code will be entered into a free prize draw to win a mega bundle of goodies, including prizes from Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park, LEGO, and Waterstones.

Dinosaurs roar into Midsummer Place

That’s not all—dino detectives can also dig deeper into history with our interactive fossil trail, where hidden ammonite and belemnite fossils can be found in the floor of the centre. Using cryptic clues, families can uncover these ancient secrets, learning fascinating facts along the way.

For younger adventurers, the summer holidays are packed with free family workshops:

Dino-Themed Music Sessions (8, 20 & 26 August): Designed for children aged 0–5, these sessions by Ragdolly Annas feature upbeat songs, movement, and bubbles to keep little ones stomping and smiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dynamic Dino Storytelling (16 & 29 August): Professional actor Amy brings dino tales to life with movement, sounds, and full audience participation for kids aged 1–8.

Family Dino Disco & Balloon Modelling (23 August): Dance, roar and bounce to dino beats at this high-energy family disco, complete with balloon art from the Ragdolly Annas team.

For the full schedule and details, visit: www.midsummerplace.co.uk/events/dino-discovery

And for those who want to ride into the Cretaceous in style, ride-on dinosaurs will also be available in the centre on select dates. (A small charge applies.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: "Dino Discovery Adventures is a great way to entertain children- and adults – during the long summer. There’s something for every age—from exploring fossils and cracking secret codes, to dancing with dinosaurs and winning epic prizes. And with even more surprises to be announced in the coming weeks, it’s going to be a roarsome summer at Midsummer Place!"

Don’t forget to pick up a leaflet in-centre for your trail map and entry form—and keep an eye out for even more prehistoric pop-ups still to be revealed. One thing’s for sure: this summer, Midsummer Place is dino-central!

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk