Discover more about the illuminating artist Bernard Schottlander
The Scheduled Monument site of Bradwell Abbey is home to the largest public display of Schottlander’s sculptures, looked after by the City Discovery Centre.
Bernard Schottlander was born in Mainz, Germany in 1924 and came to Britain in 1939 as a Jewish refugee escaping the Nazi regime. Discover more about his life and work on a guided tour of the site and sculptures on Sunday 6th October at 11am.
You’ll also explore the history of Bradwell Abbey from its foundation as a priory in the 12th century, its status as a country retreat for nobility and its years as a tenanted farm before the new town of Milton Keynes changed the local landscape forever.
Delve into this beautiful hidden gem in the heart of Milton Keynes and immerse yourself in art, history and nature!
No booking required, this event is free. Meet at Bradwell Abbey (MK13 9AP) by Schottlander's "Ever Seeing Eye" sculpture. What3Words ///flies.trembles.observes
More information on the City Discovery Centre website.
