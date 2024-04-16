Discover sailing with Stewartby Water Sports Club open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lake has over 200 acres of water for recreational sailing. Set against the stunning back drop of Marston Vale Millennium Country Park, Stewartby Water Sports Club is the perfect place to sail and relax.

We are a large and growing club that has a warm friendly atmosphere at its heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is a nice clubhouse and the large patio overlooking the lake is an excellent place to socialise and BBQ after a day on the water.

Squids and Sharks training

Our Squids and Sharks youth programme has 2 hours free training for members youngsters every Friday evening throughout the summer. The club also organises many social events during the season.

On Saturday 4th May from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm we are holding a Discover Sailing Day where we are welcoming anyone interested in sailing to come and have a try for themselves. We will have a fleet of dinghies and a team of expert crew waiting to take you on the water to experience first hand the pleasure of sailing. You will be able to look at all the facilities at the club and chat with members to learn more.

This event is absolutely free and everyone is welcome, no booking is required.