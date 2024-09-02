Discover the rich heritage of St. Mary Magdalene Church, Willen Village during Heritage Open Days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mary Magdalene Church in Willen Village, one of Milton Keynes' most treasured architectural landmarks, will open its doors to the public daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM as part of the 2024 Heritage Open Days festival. Visitors are invited to a series of engaging exhibitions and events that delve into the fascinating history of Willen Village and the broader Milton Keynes area.

Exhibitions and Displays:

Throughout the 10-day festival, attendees can immerse themselves in three new exhibitions, specially curated for this year's Heritage Open Days:

- Willen Village Timeline: Journey through time with snippets of history spanning from the Romans, Saxons, and Normans to the pivotal role of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation (MKDC). Learn about the manorial lords, royalists, roundheads, farmers, war heroes, the first school, and how the MKDC shaped the village.

St Mary Magdalene Church, Willen Village

- The MKDC Willen Village Plan 1971-2: Explore how St Mary Magdalene Church, a Grade I listed building designed by Robert Hooke, served as the architectural focal point during the development of the Willen Gridsquare. This display features a rare glimpse of the original MKDC plan for Willen Village, provided by the MK City Discovery Centre, offering insights into the planning and development of one of the city's most important architectural treasures.

- The Willen Lime Tree Avenue: A nostalgic look at the heritage of Willen Lime Tree Avenue, featuring personal recollections from Frances Higgs, a resident of Willen Village for 57 years. Discover the rich natural history of the area, including rare moths and wildflowers, through Frances' handwritten memories.

Featured Events:

In addition to the displays, St Mary Magdalene Church will host a variety of events, offering something for everyone:

- Friday, September 6, 10:00 – 11:30 AM – Guided Trail: Wonderful Willen - through a Sociological Lens: Join a Parks Trust Milton Keynes heritage trail around the Willen Lake North area, exploring key landmarks and their significance to the Milton Keynes community. Pre-booking required.

- Sunday, September 8, 12:30 PM – Recital: MK Classical Guitar Society: Experience the unique acoustics of St Mary Magdalene Church during a classical guitar recital by one of Milton Keynes' most enduring music societies.

- Monday, September 9, 8:00 PM – Open Rehearsal: Quorum Choir: Get a behind-the-scenes look at how a choir rehearses as Quorum, one of Milton Keynes' most respected chamber choirs, opens its rehearsal to the public.

- Tuesday, September 10, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM – Talk: Robert Hooke and the Architectural History of the Church with John Figg: Learn about the architectural significance of St Mary Magdalene Church and its historical journey, including the restoration of its bells, which first rang in 1683.

- Wednesday, September 11, 10:30 AM – Guided Walk: Willen and Its Church with Tim Skelton: Take a guided tour with Tim Skelton, an expert on Milton Keynes architecture, and discover how the church influenced the design of the surrounding area. Pre-booking required.

For a full list of events and activities, please visit Heritage Open Days Milton Keynes.

About Heritage Open Days:

Heritage Open Days is a national annual festival that celebrates England's rich cultural heritage.