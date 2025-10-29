YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms

Discover, volunteer, remember, in MK’s amazing parks

By The Parks Trust
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2025, 13:44 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 13:48 GMT
Milton Keynes’ incredible parklands offer a vibrant mix of outdoor activities, scenic leisure routes, striking artworks, and a packed calendar of events for all ages and abilities. This season, The Parks Trust invites you to explore nature through inclusive experiences to enjoy while connecting with the outdoors and each other.

Wheelchair Ramble

Sun 2 Nov in Loughton Valley Park

Join Nick Wilson (AKA The Disabled Adventurer) for a guided ramble designed for wheelchair users, exploring the beauty of nature in a supportive and accessible environment. Learn about local wildlife, plants, and the natural history of the area, whilst connecting with fellow adventurers. Perfect for those looking to enjoy the outdoors without barriers.

Walk & Talk: Willow, Wetlands and Waders

Tue 4 Nov at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

Discover the sights and sounds of this haven for wetland birds. This walk and talk event promises a great way for beginners to learn more about basic wetland bird identification, and for more intermediate or advanced bird watchers to spend a pleasant morning watching for wildlife accompanied by local bird experts.

Inclusive Stroll

Wed 5 Nov at Willen Lake

Designed for all ages and abilities, this event offers accessible routes and facilities, aiming to raise awareness and provide an enjoyable experience while discovering the hidden gems of Milton Keynes’ green spaces.

Community Volunteering: Nectar Garden Nurturers

Sat 8 Nov at Millfield

Take part in a community project to maintain and nurture a precious lifeline for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. There’s no experience necessary, just a great opportunity to spend a few hours outdoors, meet like-minded people, and make a lasting contribution to our local Wildlife.

Community Litter Pick

Mon 10 Nov at Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park

A great way to get outdoors to help your local environment and ensure a well-presented space for the Armistice Day service. All equipment for a safe litter collection provided for this 1-hour session led by Parks Trust staff, who also take the rubbish away for disposal.

Armistice Day

Tue 11 Nov at Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park

The city’s annual Armistice Day remembrance service with readings, speeches, wreath laying and moment of silence at 11am to commemorate the end of World War I. To see the uniformed services procession, arrive for 10.45am.

There are also lots of regular activities to enjoy, not least a wide range of walking events. The MK Health Walks programme provides a different walk every day of the week, guided walks of Great Linford Manor Park occur twice a month, and the Women’s Walking Network explores a different park each month. Those with four-legged friends may also enjoy socialising at Woof Walks.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust says “Spending time outdoors is so important for our health, even with the colder weather arriving. That’s why our team, with the support of our amazing volunteers, continue to provide a programme of exciting events and activities with something for everyone.”

To find out more about park events, visit theparkstrust.com/events

Wildlife at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

Wildlife at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve Photo: Submitted

A wheelchair user in accessible parkland

A wheelchair user in accessible parkland Photo: Submitted

A bee on a flower

A bee on a flower Photo: Submitted

Wreath at MK Rose for Armistice Day remembrance

Wreath at MK Rose for Armistice Day remembrance Photo: Submitted

