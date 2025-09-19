Dobbies Milton Keynes store to host free October gardening workshops

This October, Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting seasonal, free workshops in Milton Keynes store, Little Seedlings Club on Gross Gardens, and Grow How: Caring for your autumn garden, suitable for all ages and abilities.

Dobbies’ October Grow How sessions, Caring for you autumn garden, is taking place on Wednesday 1 and Saturday 4 October at 10:30am and 3:30pm at the Milton Keynes store. Octobers workshop is all about maximising your outdoor space during the change of seasons. The session will cover protecting plants and prepping soil on the lead up to winter, with a live demonstration, followed by a Q&A session with a member of Dobbies’ Green Team. Attendees will discover top tips and gardening know-how, to learn about winter prepping and seasonal planting planning, as a well as a demonstration on autumn pruning.

Octobers Little Seedlings Club is all about Gross Gardens, a suitably themed workshop for Halloween month, where children will learn about creepy crawlies, particularly stinky plants, and how fungi helps to improve soil and support wildlife.The workshop is designed for children aged 4-10 years old and takes place on Sunday 5 October. During the workshop, children at the Milton Keynes store will learn about why gross is actually great when it comes to gardens, and how compost, worms, and beetles are essential for a healthy outdoor space.

Dobbies Little Seedlings Club sessions are designed to be fun and interactive, and attendees will also get the opportunity to create their own mini compost jar, and take part in a fun and ‘gross’ garden quiz.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is encouraging keen gardeners to join in with the fun and educational workshops at Dobbies this October. He said: “Autumn is a great time of year in the gardening calendar and our free-to-attend workshops at the Milton Keynes store showcase just how accessible and fun this hobby is. These sessions are designed for gardeners of all ages and abilities.

“This months Little Seedlings Club will be a fun way for children to discover the gross side of gardens, and October’s Grow How session will be very beneficial for those unsure of how to prepare their garden on the lead up to winter, or how to care for your garden tools during the cold months..”

Those interested in learning more about gardening workshops at Dobbies Milton Keynes are encouraged to visit the website to reserve their spot for the free October Little Seedlings Club and Grow How workshops. www.dobbies.com/events.