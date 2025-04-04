Easter adventures await at Stowe House - Kids go free and Easter activities included

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Easter, Stowe House invites families to step into a world of adventure, creativity, and history with three fantastic events taking place throughout the Easter holidays. Whether you’re solving mysteries, embarking on an animal adventure, or getting creative with crafts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Animal Adventures Easter Trail (Ages 4+)

5 – 21 April 2025

Little explorers can set off on an Animal Adventure through Stowe House, following a trail of hidden clues to uncover the identity of Stowe’s animal guardians. From sneaky snakes to racing legend Shergar, each discovery brings you closer to cracking the egg code and winning a special Easter prize!

Let's play pretend Georgians at Stowe House

Trail & child admission (under 16s) are FREE with a paying adult.

Easter Weekend Crafts

18 – 21 April 2025

Get creative at our craft gazebo in the courtyard, where families can enjoy a variety of Easter-inspired activities. From decorating crowns and playful masks to fun seasonal crafts, this is the perfect way to celebrate Easter together.

Discover Stowe's fascinating history in the museum

Craft activities are included with admission.

Lost Treasures of Stowe House Trail (Ages 12+)

5 – 21 April 2025

History lovers and puzzle-solvers can embark on a revamped mystery trail through the grand halls of Stowe House. Follow the clues, crack secret codes, and uncover the long-lost treasures of Stowe—a prize awaits those who complete the challenge!

Get the older kids involved in a more challenging quest that will require you to work together as a team

Free of charge!

Plan Your Visit

Stowe House is a must-visit destination this Easter, offering a magical setting for family-friendly activities. With stunning historic interiors, beautiful gardens, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place for a spring day out.

Stowe House, Buckinghamshire

Did somebody say FREE?

General admission prices apply – Pre-book online to save time: www.stowehouse.org

Family-Friendly Facilities at Stowe House

We know that keeping the little ones happy is key to a great day out. That’s why Stowe House offers a range of facilities to make your visit stress-free:

Baby changing facilities.

Cafe with snacks and ice cream…well we can all hope for some sunshine!

Lift access for pushchairs.

Interactive displays and dress-up in our museum.

Outdoor picnic tables and a grassy lawn for running off some energy.

For families with younger children, pre-booking admission tickets allows you to park close to the house via a separate entrance, avoiding long walks through the garden. Alternatively, enjoy the fresh air and let the kids explore the wider grounds (National Trust Stowe admission applies).

Exciting family events this April – join the fun and visit Stowe House. For more info head to the website www.stowhouse.org

Location:

Stowe House is nestled at the tip of Buckinghamshire, on the South Northants and West Oxfordshire border, just minutes from Buckingham and easily accessible from Milton Keynes, Bicester, and the surrounding areas via major routes like the A422 and A43. With ample parking and family-friendly facilities, it’s a country house to discover on your doorstep. Best of all, every ticket purchased helps support the Stowe House Preservation Trust, our charity dedicated to conserving and protecting this historic landmark for future generations. Adult Admission £9.50, National Trust Member Adult £7.50, Children go free with a paying adult, Historic House Member Free.