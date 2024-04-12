Easter family fun at Amazon in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, which featured activities including an Easter Egg hunt and arts and crafts, took place at Amazon in Milton Keynes and was attended by employees and their families.

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:

“We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many colleagues having fun with their friends and families to celebrate Easter.

"I’d like to thank our team and their families for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”

Przemyslaw Goliaszewski, who works at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: