Easter family fun at Amazon in Milton Keynes
The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes hosted an Easter-themed family fun day for employees and their families.
The event, which featured activities including an Easter Egg hunt and arts and crafts, took place at Amazon in Milton Keynes and was attended by employees and their families.
Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:
“We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many colleagues having fun with their friends and families to celebrate Easter.
"I’d like to thank our team and their families for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”
Przemyslaw Goliaszewski, who works at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:
“It was great to be able to bring my family along to see where I work and have a great time together. We had a fun-filled time celebrating Easter – thank you, Amazon!”