Easter half-term at 12th Street, Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are stuck for things to do this Easter half-term, bring the whole family to the beloved leisure quarter—12th Street, based in the old theatre district of Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are stuck for things to do this Easter half-term, bring the whole family to the beloved leisure quarter—12th Street, based in the old theatre district of Milton Keynes.

Things you can do at 12th Street these Easter holidays…

Take the whole family for a meal at Chickaros, the latest 12th Street restaurant offering. Kids under 12 eat FREE until 20 April.

Enjoy four games of laser quest and one large slushie for £20 from Monday to Friday during school half-term. You must pre-book this offer online at www.laserquestmiltonkeynes.com

12 th Street Burgers & Shakes have a BUY 1 GET 1 FREE offer on their ‘Build Your Own Burgers’ and ‘Buy 12 Wings – Get 12 Wings FREE’. This offer is available Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm.

For older children, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake will be on between the 15th April and 19th of April, followed by the beloved stage show War Horse between the 22nd of April and 3rd of May at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Visit Vertigo VR for a 45-minute session where you can pick and play more than 40 games, followed by a VR Sphere and 5D Cinema, with a complimentary chocolate treat on the house to finish your visit off. This special offer will be available until 21st April.

Enjoy unlimited simulator racing at Simply Race – pick any car, any track, and race for as long as you want between 12pm – 5pm between Monday to Thursday – all for just £40 per person.

Bella Italia has its beloved ‘Kids Eat for £1’ between Sunday to Wednesday until 6pm and FREE all day on Thursdays.

To keep up to date with everything taking place at 12th Street., Milton Keynes – give us a follow on Facebook or Instagram.