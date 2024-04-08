Eating disorders support in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers from eating disorders charity Tastelife are running an eight-week course in MK. Open to anyone with any kind of eating disorder (with or without a diagnosis), disordered eating or their carers, the course aims to introduce participants to a range of tools and strategies to support recovery.

While it is not counselling and not a cure, the course offers a safe, supportive environment where people can take steps towards a future free from eating disorders. There is no need for a referral to attend but places are limited and must be booked in advance.

Volunteers Maria and Lisa have been running Tastelife courses for three years and have seen some wonderful stories of positive progress through the course. They are very pleased to be bringing the course to MK once again.

