Emily's Star Christmas Craft Fair
Emily’s Star Christmas Craft Fair is back, Saturday 25th November 10am to 2pm at Millmead Hall, Wolverton (near the train station)
With FREE Entry, FREE Parking and over 25 different independent stalls, it is the perfect place to get your Christmas shopping underway and all why supporting your local children’s charity Emily’s Star.
Emily’s Star has been supporting children and young adults with life limiting conditions in Milton Keynes for over 11 years, specialising in providing memory making activities and support from diagnosis and beyond.
Katie, founder of Emily’s Star has said “We are so pleased to be holding our annual Christmas Craft Fair once again, with the largest number of stalls at the event, with some incredible and talented local independent business sitting alongside our Charity Fundraising stalls, we cannot wait to kick of the Christmas season in style”
Saturday 25th November, doors open at 10am.