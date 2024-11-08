Emily's Star Christmas Craft Fayre

By Katie Mainwaring
Published 8th Nov 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Join us for Emily's Star Christmas Craft Fayre!

Saturday, 30th November at Newton Leys Pavilion, Furzey Way, Newton Leys, 12 - 4 pm.

FREE Entry & FREE Parking!

Discover the magic of the holiday season with over 25 fantastic stalls brimming with unique, handcrafted gifts, festive decorations, and one-of-a-kind treasures. Don’t miss this chance to shop local and find the perfect holiday surprises for your loved ones!

Join us for Emily's Star Christmas Craft Fayre!

Fundraising Fun: Support Emily’s Star with exciting activities for all ages:- Bottle tombola, prize tombola, and teddy tombola- Nearly new stalls with hidden gems- Our biggest ever selection of craft stalls, filled with handmade delights!

Bring family and friends for a festive afternoon filled with joy, community, and holiday spirit.

See you there!

