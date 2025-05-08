English cricket legend Stuart Broad to bring tour to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Audience with Stuart Broad comes to Milton Keynes Theatre this October.

Two years on from taking his final wicket, Stuart Broad has announced An Audience with Stuart Broad, a UK tour which will look back on the ups and downs of his amazing 17-year career, plus explore the new challenges he’s faced since retiring.

Audiences can hear Stuart share stories from some truly unforgettable moments – including Ashes glory, winning the T20 World Cup, and joining the elite club of bowlers to take over 600 wickets – on 3rd October at Milton Keynes Theatre.

He’ll also touch on great friendships with Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes, great rivalries with David Warner and Yuvraj Singh, and share his thoughts ahead of the Ashes.

On the show, Stuart says: “Last year’s tour was such a unique and different experience for me. Getting the opportunity to tell some never before heard stories, as well as meeting fans across the country was fantastic – so I can’t wait to do it all over again!

"As well as telling stories from my playing career, we’ll have had a whole summer of cricket I’ll be looking back on, and of course, I’ll be giving my thoughts ahead of the Ashes this winter!”

Tickets are available from 9th May at 10am from www.fane.co.uk/stuart-broad