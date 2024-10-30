Entries close soon: SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards
This is a year of success and marketing brilliance you cannot miss out on. Entries close at 3pm on Thursday 21st November 2024.
Entering these prestigious awards is a high priority task on SME business owners to-do lists as the awards final will be held in March 2025.
The even better news is entries are open right now. It is easier than ever to choose up to three categories to enter. Head over to mkbucksawards.co.uk to be in with a chance of starting your year with success and promoting your business as award winning for longer.
Businesses that win Gold at the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 will join other finalists and county gold winners in December at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the SME National Business Awards.
To view the 2025 categories please visit: www.mkbucksawards.co.uk