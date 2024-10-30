Entries close soon: SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards

The widely recognised and loved SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards have returned early for 2025!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a year of success and marketing brilliance you cannot miss out on. Entries close at 3pm on Thursday 21st November 2024.

Entering these prestigious awards is a high priority task on SME business owners to-do lists as the awards final will be held in March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The even better news is entries are open right now. It is easier than ever to choose up to three categories to enter. Head over to mkbucksawards.co.uk to be in with a chance of starting your year with success and promoting your business as award winning for longer.

Finalists celebrating at the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024

Businesses that win Gold at the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 will join other finalists and county gold winners in December at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the SME National Business Awards.

To view the 2025 categories please visit: www.mkbucksawards.co.uk