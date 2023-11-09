News you can trust since 1981
Event focussing on spirituality, wellbeing and holitstic health back in Milton Keynes this November

The Milton Keynes Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show takes place at Milton Keynes Irish Centre (opposite Dobbies Garden Centre on Watling Street) on Sunday 26th November.
By cris andrewsContributor
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT
Doors open 11-5pm and the event is run by local events company Deer Spirit Events, who run similar events in Aylesbury, Northampton and Leighton Buzzard.

Exhibitors specialise in holistic therapies, wellbeing, self-help, yoga and mindfulness. One-to-one tarot, psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic readings are on offer.

Retailers will be selling crystals, arts and crafts, healthy living products, jewellery and much more.

Talks and workshops cover holistic, spiritual, wellbeing and self-help subjects.

Parking and refreshments onsite. Address Milton Keynes Irish Centre, Pavilion Manor Field, Milton Keynes MK2 2H

'Come along if you need to relax, some guidance or if you’re looking for ideas for Christmas gifts that you can't get in the shops,' says Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events.

