Everyone welcome to Easter Egg-Stravaganza at retirement community In Milton Keynes

Taking place on Friday, 5th April between 11am and 3pm at McCarthy Stone’s Bluebell House, children, parents and grandparents will have the opportunity to flex their creativity at the arts and crafts egg-stravaganza, where there’s promise of delicious chocolatey treats and homemade hot cross buns.

On the day, there will be an array of Easter festivities, with something to suit all ages, including colouring activities for the youngsters and an Easter Bonnet competition later in the afternoon.

As per tradition, guests can expect all the usual Easter trimmings, from fluffy chicks to colourful ribbons, to lavishly decorate their bonnets with.

McCarthy Stone's Bluebell House

One lucky winner will then be picked and will receive a large Easter egg in reward for their festive finery. Visitors can also use the opportunity to get to know the homeowners at Bluebell House and take a tour of the two new show apartments and superb communal spaces.

Those wanting to attend should book in advance by calling 0800 153 3435.

Sam Burley, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “Easter is the perfect time to bring the local community together in a fun and interactive way, and what better way to do that than with a good old-fashioned Easter Bonnet competition?

"It’s a great opportunity to get the whole family involved in something ‘egg-citing’ whilst learning more about our unique brand of retirement living. We hope to see you at Bluebell House and look forward to celebrating this special time of year with you.”

Bluebell House comprises a host of impressive high-spec apartments designed to enable the over 70s to enjoy maximum independence during retirement.

The living community provides a safe and friendly environment with an Estate Manager overseeing the day-to-day running of the development, 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.

A chef run bistro is a great alternative for when you don’t feel like cooking, while the communal lounge and attractive landscaped gardens are the perfect setting to enjoy the company of friends and new neighbours alike. Further benefits include flexible care packages to suit individual needs, as well as pet-friendly living options.

A range of occupancy options are available at Bluebell House to make retiring in style more accessible, including the Shared Ownership scheme in conjunction with Homes England. Prices at the development currently start from £140,000 for a one-bedroom apartment*.

To find out more about Retirement Living Plus at Penny House or to reserve your place at the upcoming Easter Open Day, please call 0800 153 3435 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/bluebell-house.