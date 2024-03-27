Everyone welcome to Easter egg-stravaganza at retirement community in Olney

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Wednesday 27th March between 11am and 3pm at McCarthy Stone’s Penny House, children, parents and grandparents will have the opportunity to flex their creativity at the arts and crafts egg-stravaganza, where there’s promise of delicious chocolatey treats and homemade hot cross buns.

On the day, there will be an array of Easter festivities, with something to suit all ages, including colouring activities for the youngsters and an Easter Bonnet competition later in the afternoon.

As per tradition, guests can expect all the usual Easter trimmings, from fluffy chicks to colourful ribbons, to lavishly decorate their bonnets with. One lucky winner will then be picked and will receive a large Easter egg in reward for their festive finery. Visitors can also use the opportunity to get to know the homeowners at Penny House and take a tour of the two new show apartments and superb communal spaces.

Those wanting to attend should book in advance by calling 0800 153 3435.

Sam Burley, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “Easter is the perfect time to bring the local community together in a fun and interactive way, and what better way to do that than with a good old-fashioned Easter Bonnet competition? It’s a great opportunity to get the whole family involved in something ‘egg-citing’ whilst learning more about our unique brand of retirement living. We hope to see you at Penny House and look forward to celebrating this special time of year with you.”

Set in rolling countryside, Penny House consists of 48 one and two-bedroom high-specification apartments – some with private balconies overlooking the stunning scenery - designed to enable the over 70s to enjoy maximum independence during retirement. The community provides a safe and friendly living environment with a 24-hour emergency call system, door camera entry, and an Estates Manager to oversee the running of the development, as well as an experienced team offering flexible care packages to suit individual needs.

Homeowners can also benefit from the range of shared spaces, including a licensed bistro serving seasonal dishes daily, well-maintained landscape gardens, and a spacious communal lounge.

A range of purchasing options are available at Penny House to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 75% of the property value of an apartment at the development, with one-bedroom apartments available from £147,500, and two-bedroom homes from £195,000*.