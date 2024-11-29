Everything you can enjoy at Midsummer Place this Christmas

How many days until Christmas?! Don’t panic, Midsummer Place launches Christmas in style from this Black Friday.

Get ready for a Christmas experience like no other as Midsummer Place launches its enchanting Christmas markets, giving small businesses a chance to shine this festive season.

Starting on 29 November, the markets will run on Friday to Sunday this weekend and next weekend then daily from Friday 13 December, located in the heart of the centre opposite LEON and near Hollister. With a variety of small businesses showcasing unique and delightful products, every visit promises to uncover something special.

In addition to exploring the Christmas markets, visitors can immerse themselves in a host of festive activities:

Christmas at Midsummer Place

Sip and Snack: Enjoy a warming mulled wine from the iconic black cab or indulge in a sweet treat from the Fudge Bus or the utterly delicious Humble Crumble.

Share a Wish: Leave a heartfelt message for Father Christmas at the Santa Chat, created in partnership with MKFM.

Family Fun: Take little ones for a spin on the magical teacup ride or capture a cherished memory inside the glittering snow globe.

Festive Inspiration: Browse the Things You’ll Love collection of gift ideas in Oak Court, perfect for finding something for everyone on your list.

Feel the Festive Spirit: Catch a performance on the Boulevard Bandstand, showcasing a variety of seasonal performances from choirs to singers.

Give Back: Admire beautifully decorated trees and vote for your favourite in the charity Christmas Tree Festival.

Also launching on Sunday 1 December is Midsummer Place’s 12 Days of Christmas £1000 festive giveaway – check out Instagram for how to enter and good luck!

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: "Christmas is truly a magical time, and we’re thrilled to offer a space where small businesses can share their unique creations with the community. With so much to see, taste, and experience, Midsummer Place is the perfect destination to make this festive season unforgettable."

Shoppers can also explore an incredible range of stores, including the newly opened Sports Direct and Flannels, and savour global flavours at the Boulevard eateries.