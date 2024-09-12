Exciting opportunity for local boys to star as ‘Michael’ in Peter Pan at Milton Keynes Theatre

Arts1, a leading performing arts college in Milton Keynes, has announced a collaboration with Crossroads Pantomimes for the upcoming production of Peter Pan at Milton Keynes Theatre to search for 3 local talented boys to alternate in the role of Michael alongside a cast including Craig Revel Horwood, who will be starring as Captain Hook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The casting call is open to boys based in Milton Keynes and current Arts1 students who meet the following requirements:

Must be between 4’2” and 4’8” in height (no taller than 4’8”)

Good acting ability

Basic singing skills (only a few lines to sing in the show)

Dance ability is not necessary

Must be 6 years old or over

Rehearsals are set to begin the week of Monday 25th November in London. The selected boys will join the company for two rehearsal days at the end of that week in London. This is a professional performance contract, and all successful applicants must be available for all scheduled rehearsals and performances. Each performance will see one of the boys taking the stage, with one on standby at the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo by Monica Silvestre on Pexels

Principal of Arts1 Rebecca Carrington said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Crossroads Pantomimes for this exciting production of Peter Pan at Milton Keynes Theatre. It’s an incredible opportunity for young talent in the local area to perform on a professional stage alongside a star like Craig Revel Horwood. We can’t wait to see the enthusiasm and skill these young actors will bring to the role of Michael.”

The selection process will begin with a self-tape submission, followed by a shortlist of candidates. Shortlisted boys will be invited to auditions on Saturday 21st September, with final casting taking place at 10:30 am on Sunday 22nd September.

All self-tapes must be submitted by 5pm on the 18 September.

For all audition requirements and materials, please visit this link.

To submit your self-tape, please visit: https://forms.gle/eBjVc6Vfw8byRUP88