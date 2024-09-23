Exciting seminar hosted by Milton Keynes Western Front Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the success of their previous seminar, an exciting full-day seminar is again being held by the Milton Keynes branch of the Western Front Association.

‘The Great War Miscellany’ on Saturday, 19th October will welcome four expert speakers who specialise in varied, unusual, and fascinating aspects of the Great War.

The speakers are:

Alan Wakefield with ‘Twisting the Dragon's Tail -The Zeebrugge Raid,’ about the incredibly heroic and famous 1918 naval raid to block the enemy held port of Zeebrugge, which included old ships being rammed into the harbour entrance, and where 200 medals were won by the British attackers in a single hour.

Milton Keynes Western Front Association display

Jerry Porter, with 'Good night darling – God bless you – Heaps of love, Mother’, telling the story of a mother who lost a son, his time in the trenches, her own experience of coming under enemy attack, and her visits to France in the early 1920s to visit her son’s grave. An intensely personal account, giving universal insights into war, family, and loss.

Helen Frost,‘When the Landships Came to Town.‘ Landships were another name for tanks of the First World War, but some tanks didn’t just fight on the Western Front. This fascinating talk brings to life the ‘Tank Banks’ Ole Bill, Nelson Drake, Egbert and Iron Ration that travelled the country during the Great War, whipping up excitement and funds for the war effort.

Nigel Crompton: ‘The Women’s Police Service in the Great War.’ This little known but fascinating story tells of the massive growth in the number of female police officers required to guard munition factories in 1916, the founder members of which sometimes had very colourful backgrounds in the Suffragette movement. The presentation includes the pay, conditions of service, training , and how the WPS evolved after 1918. A very different story from the Great War!

An added bonus will be four short talks by the Great War Society - early and late German infantrymen, British Tommy, and British tank crewman, who will also be bringing displays of their equipment. Also on hand are militaria and branch displays, British Legion and CWGC stalls, a raffle, and second-hand specialist book stall (cash please). Excellent buffet lunch included, plus tea, coffee, and biscuits throughout the day.

The venue is The Old Bath House, Wolverton, 205 Stratford Rd, MK12 5RL (Free car park, 4 minute’s walk from station).

The seminar starts at 9.30am and finishes at 4.30pm.

Tickets (£30) available by emailing [email protected].

Please order your tickets in advance as numbers are limited and the organisers would hate people to be disappointed.

For further information visit http://www.westernfrontassociation.com/ and search Milton Keynes in Branches, or contact [email protected].