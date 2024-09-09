Exhibition at Westbury Arts Centre: "Three Palettes, Three Perspectives" 14-15 September 2024

"Three Palettes, Three Perspectives" is an exhibition of the work of three local artists, each conveying a distinct interpretation of the natural world reflecting their very different lifepaths and creative inspirations. The exhibition explores colour, form and light through landscapes, seascapes, portraits and still-life paintings.

A further thread that joins the three is their connection with Westbury Arts Centre. Robin Souter is a resident artist, and David Cadogan and Mallory Henson met up with Robin while attending the regular Art Club at Westbury which gives the community a time and place to develop their creative work.

David Cadogan recently moved to Milton Keynes from the Caribbean where he combined being a professional artist with working as a yacht captain. He explained: My return to England means a big change of direction and an opportunity to change my painting life as well. Previously, I mainly painted in watercolours but now I have moved to oils because I find its wider range of texture and tone gives me more tools to convey the energy of the subject. It also allows for the creative evolution of a painting, perhaps in unexpected directions.

David paints a wide variety of subjects and relishes the challenge each one brings. He is exhibiting paintings done outside, that explore the tranquillity of the local countryside. By contrast, he is also exhibiting a painting of the ‘Take That’ concert at Milton Keynes stadium which he attended. He says: “This was the first pop concert I have ever been to. I found the experience quite extraordinary and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The euphoria and sense of movement and energy in the audience was so compelling that I felt I had to try and capture it in paint.”

David says of his work: “Accurately capturing the relationship between light and dark to convey the feel and energy of a piece is my passion and drive. I know it will never be perfect but I keep on trying; getting close is exciting.”

Mallory Henson specialises in painting landscapes and seascapes in oils. She grew up in Cornwall, where she studied art and design during her teacher training. Although her life took a different direction when she pursued a career as a psychologist, her love of art persisted. Mallory’s favourite subjects are breaking waves, dramatic skies, and tranquil forest scenes and she is fascinated by dramatic contrasts and vibrant colour.

She captures the beauty of changing seasons and transient light drawing inspiration from the rugged Cornish coastline she grew up with and the wild landscapes of New Zealand where her daughter now lives. She says:“My New Zealand paintings are usually based on places I have visited. An exception is my latest painting of the volcanic area of Central North Island in New Zealand. My daughter is aircrew for the Air Ambulance Service and sent some amazing aerial shots of the scenery which have been the inspiration for my recent painting.”Mallory says of her love of the sea: “Milton Keynes is the furthest we could be from the sea in the UK but it does mean that every time I visit the coast it is a new experience, and I see things with fresh eyes.”

Robin Souter was a consultant surgeon in Milton Keynes hospital from when it opened in 1984 until he retired in 2015. A lifelong passion in art and help from some inspirational teachers ran alongside his career which was very much based on the “art and craft” of surgery. He states that they both require precision and technique along with flare and subjective assessments calling for inspiration and judgement.His passion is to try to capture the moods and drama of the sea and to create work that does justice to the magnificent, dramatic and beautiful scenes which nature provides.

Details:

The exhibition will be in in Westbury's Drawing Room and Legge Room galleries during the Heritage Open Weekend, 14-15 September 2024, 11.a.m. to 4.00 p.m. Entry is free of charge.

You will be able to meet the artists and find out more about their inspiration and techniques. Original paintings, together with prints, and cards will be available to buy.