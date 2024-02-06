Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chinese New Year Trail and Craft Activities

Kicking off the festivities, Stowe House will be hosting a delightful Chinese New Year trail from Saturday 17 to Sunday 25 February, 11am-3.30pm. Families can embark on an adventure through the magnificent State Rooms, discovering hidden treasures and animals of the Chinese zodiac along the way.

In addition to the trail, visitors can indulge their creative sides with paper dragon-making craft activities to enjoy this vibrant cultural celebration in the year of the dragon.

Free Chinese New Year activities at Stowe House this half-term

Art-tastic Tuesday: Print Workshop

On 20 February, aspiring young artists are invited to book a spot in an exciting print workshop. Led by an experienced instructor, participants will have the chance to explore the art of printmaking and create their own unique masterpieces. Using a variety of techniques and materials, children will learn how to transfer their designs onto paper, resulting in stunning works of art to take home.

Whether your child is a budding Picasso or simply enjoys getting hands-on with arts and crafts, this event is sure to inspire and delight. Two sessions will run between 10.30-11.30am and 12.30-1.30pm. Advanced booking is recommended to secure your spot and avoid disappointment, as spaces are limited via www.stowe.org.uk.

Booking Information

Children's activities at Stowe House

General admission applies for both the Chinese New Year trail and the Art-tastic Tuesday print workshop. Admission fees apply, and pre-booking offers the convenience of arranging parking at Stowe House. Adult: £9.50; National Trust Member Adult: £7.50; Child: Under 16s free with a paying adult.

Don't miss out on the chance to create lasting memories with your family this February half-term at Stowe House. Join us for a week of adventure, creativity, and cultural exploration!

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.stowe.co.uk

About Stowe House:

Welcome to Stowe House

