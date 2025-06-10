Experience the timeless sounds of The Eagles with Desperados at Stantonbury Theatre

Desperados, the definitive Eagles tribute, celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Eagles hit album One Of These Nights at Stantonbury Theatre on Friday 18th July.

The UK’s number one and most dynamic Eagles tribute band, Desperados, perform a faithful tribute, delivering an unforgettable night of music from the golden era of classic rock.

With an ensemble of talented and creative musicians, who pride themselves on their technical abilities and attention to detail, Desperados deliver a rip-roaring set from the outstanding back catalogue of one of the greatest American bands in history!

Be transported back to the 70’s and enjoy iconic hits including Hotel California, Life In The Fast Lane, Desperado and Take It To The Limit - you can expect to hear all the classics and more!

Richard Alcock, of EJB Promotions said “The Eagles are firmly stamped in country rock history and Desperados masterfully recreate the magic and emotion of being at one of their live concerts. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to hear these timeless hits performed live.”

So sit back and Take it Easy with Desperados and celebrate the music of six time Grammy Award Winners, The Eagles!

Desperados will be at Stantonbury Theatre on Friday 18th July at 7.30pm. Tickets cost just £25 and are available from stantonburytheatre.co.uk