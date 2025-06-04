Explore Beyond Images with Farina at Bucks Art Weeks

Bucks Art Weeks is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year - the county’s largest visual arts and open studios event. Every June, our joyful yellow signs go up across the area, and visitors are welcomed to drop in on the talented artists and makers to see them at work.

This year’s festival runs from 7th to 22nd June, and as always, is free for everyone to visit. Some venues also offer workshops, activities and refreshments too. There are hundreds of painters, potters, jewellers, glassworkers, sculptors, textile artists and many more waiting to meet you and talk about their work.

Amongst these are artists such as Farina Noorani, of Beyond Images Studio, who interprets photographs differently with her detailed multimedia perspective-bending architectural drawings. She described her motivations and the importance of embodying a “collective memory” in her art: “For me, historical architecture represents the memory and identity of a place… a living archive. My aim is to preserve it through art, to keep those stories alive, and for my art to serve as a visual archive, preserving layers of time, style and human experiences.”

With her mixed media and impressively free-hand techniques, Farina has developed a unique and distinct personal style: “I work with mixed media to show various perspectives of the same building, and the images and ideas overlap and superimpose one another, in the same way as they co-exist in our collective consciousness. My intention is to combine the properties of a painting (with colours), and the spatial experiences of architecture (as freehand sketches), into one composition and evoke what can be seen and experienced beyond the images (photographs).”

Join Farina this June at Westbury Arts Centre

Her pieces explore monumentality and scale, often drawing viewers into a tactile and emotional encounter with the subject. “Architecture commands physical and psychological space, evoking wonder, admiration or even discomfort,” she says. “Large-scale buildings often gain importance not just because of their function, but because they symbolize power, belief systems, or collective identity.”

During Bucks Art Weeks, Farina Noorani will be displaying at Westbury Arts Centre, joined this year by seven other similarly talented yet uniquely creative artists from 7th until 15th of June. If you would like to delve deeper into her drawings, visit her website www.beyondimagesstudio.co.uk , and why not come along to visit her group at Westbury Arts Centre, Foxcovert Road, Shenley Wood, MK5 6AA.

Plan your day out at Bucks Art Weeks by going to www.bucksartweeks.org.uk and using the interactive map to find more artists and makers that interest you. Visit five venues with a free loyalty card this June and you will qualify for a prize draw to win £100 worth of art. With a plethora of local arts, crafts and gifts, experience all the creativity that is just waiting at your doorstep and take some time to plan an artistically enriching day out this summer!