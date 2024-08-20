Fabulous art and crafts in beautiful surroundings make for a grand day out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Looking for something to do over the Bank Holiday weekend? If you like arts and crafts, and beautiful surroundings, Stowe Landscape Gardens could be the perfect destination for you.

Visual Images Group, the organisers of Bucks Art Weeks, are running an exhibition at this historic landmark over the Bank Holiday. It runs from Thursday 22nd to Monday 26th August, 10am-5pm each day.

You’ll be able to shop for unique handmade gifts, see the amazing gardens and enjoy work by artists and makers from all over Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Visual Images Group representative told us: ‘What an amazing venue for an art exhibition! We’re so pleased and proud to be showing work at the National Trust’s Stowe Landscape Gardens.

There are 36 artists and makers taking part over the bank holiday weekend

‘Visitors can see our artists and makers in the largest and grandest temple on site, the Temple of Concord and Victory, in the beautiful gardens near Stowe School. And there will be even more work in the Bennett Room, close to the tea room for a delicious pit stop!’

If you’d like to visit, here’s how to get there: National Trust Stowe Landscape Gardens is 3 miles north-west of Buckingham town, just off the A422 Buckingham to Banbury Road. Stowe is signposted with brown tourist information signs from local routes. Sat Nav: MK18 5EQ

For more information, please visit www.bucksartweeks.org.uk/events/august-art-exhibition-stowe-landscape-gardens and www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/oxfordshire-buckinghamshire-berkshire/stowe-gardens