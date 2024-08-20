Fabulous art and crafts in beautiful surroundings make for a grand day out
Visual Images Group, the organisers of Bucks Art Weeks, are running an exhibition at this historic landmark over the Bank Holiday. It runs from Thursday 22nd to Monday 26th August, 10am-5pm each day.
You’ll be able to shop for unique handmade gifts, see the amazing gardens and enjoy work by artists and makers from all over Buckinghamshire.
A Visual Images Group representative told us: ‘What an amazing venue for an art exhibition! We’re so pleased and proud to be showing work at the National Trust’s Stowe Landscape Gardens.
‘Visitors can see our artists and makers in the largest and grandest temple on site, the Temple of Concord and Victory, in the beautiful gardens near Stowe School. And there will be even more work in the Bennett Room, close to the tea room for a delicious pit stop!’
If you’d like to visit, here’s how to get there: National Trust Stowe Landscape Gardens is 3 miles north-west of Buckingham town, just off the A422 Buckingham to Banbury Road. Stowe is signposted with brown tourist information signs from local routes. Sat Nav: MK18 5EQ
For more information, please visit www.bucksartweeks.org.uk/events/august-art-exhibition-stowe-landscape-gardens and www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/oxfordshire-buckinghamshire-berkshire/stowe-gardens
