Fabulous free children’s events at MK Indie Book Fair on 25 October

Free Children's Events at MK Indie Book Fair

On 25 October, MK Lit Fest (www.mklitfest.org) brings MK Indie Book Fair 2025 to Middleton Hall. As well as 70 tables packed with independently published authors and small publishers, there are six free workshop events for children to book tickets for – and free readings taking place all day!

There will be exciting and interactive workshops, readings and storytelling throughout the day, and all the authors’ books will be available in the Children’s Zone in the Book Fair. You can even get your own signed copy!

The timetable of workshop events - which you can book online now - is as follows:

11.15am: Character creation workshop with Murray Fisher (Ages 9 -13)

Discover how Murray Fisher, author of the exciting sci-fi adventure Underlings: The Spark Engine, brings characters to life, with tips on how you can do the same. Go from blank page to believable character in this fun workshop.

12.00pm: 2Lingual Stories: Let’s Recycle Together! (Ages 6+)

Join Isabelle Clement for a fun, hands-on bilingual workshop designed for children aged 6 and up! After listening to a story about the environment, children will take part in engaging games and activities on recycling — from colouring re-usable waste to matching items with the right recycling bins.

12.35pm: Meet Daniel Dinosaur with Stacey Gittens (All ages)

Explore emotions with Daniel Dinosaur and his friends while unleashing your creativity. There’ll be singing, acting, and designing during this epic, all-ages-welcome, rhyme-time adventure. Visit Stacey Gittens at the Faithful Stories stand before the workshop to snap up related resources, posters, and stickers

1.45pm: The Mayor’s Bear - exploring the story with Jon Harvey (Ages 7 - 11)

Come along to hear the author read some extracts from The Mayor's Bear: a family book about when Mayor Roxie Riverbloom loses her Chain of Office and how a magimistical bear called Strumbold helps her to find it again. It's a story of hope, joy and delicious cake - and about not giving up.

2.30pm: Introducing Grumpy Rosetta with Juliet Timpson (Ages 4- 7

Grumpy Rosetta and the Rainbow Castle is a little witch’s captivating journey of self discovery, acceptance, family, love and friendship. Interactive storytelling with enthusiasm and props, with colouring sheets of these loveable characters.

3.10pm: Guess What with Joan K. Asante (Ages 4- 10)

Guess What follows Jaz, a bright and curious boy whose imagination takes him into space. Blending fun space facts with family warmth, this delightful story celebrates curiosity and discovery. Ideal for children who love to learn, imagine, and explore through stories, creativity, and hands-on activities.

MK Lit Fest: books, words, writers and ideas!

To book tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2025– including the Online Programme and Bookshop Series events– visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky or Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.