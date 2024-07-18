Family fun at Hazard Alley: Safety education comes to life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hazard Alley brings back multiple days of family fun mixed with unforgettable education.

With 30 years of delivering life saving education, Hazard Alley has worked at the forefront of early intervention and prevention education. Since their opening, they have educated over 500,000 young people and show no sign of slowing down their impact. Now with the introduction of their family tours, they are expanding their reach, providing unforgettable educational experiences for everyone involved.

The best part of Hazard Alley's tours are how interactive they are for all the visitors. Everyone included in the tour is encouraged to participate in activities, making the tour both educational and engaging.

With 12 different situations to experience, the amount of crucial life-saving information that could be learned is endless. These include scenarios such as learning what to do in a fire, how to stay safe near water and railways, and the most popular scenario where the children get to experience how to make a 999 call to emergency services. With the call to emergency services, children are tasked with remembering crucial information about the scenario, further allowing them to safely practice their skills in a realistic but controlled setting.

Snapshot of a previous family tour

Hazard Alley's family tours are tailored for primary school children, targeting those between the ages of 6 and 11. This focus ensure the content covered in the tours are age appropriate to all children in attendance. Children outside of this age range are not permitted to attend as it may not be age appropriate, or relevant to them.

Tickets for these tours are released on a staggered basis, with more dates still to be announced but it is highly encouraged to book quickly to avoid disappointment.