Family fun at Xscape this summer

Xscape Milton Keynes is the ultimate destination to keep the kids entertained this summer. Whether you’re seeking adventures, delicious diversions or awe-inspiring activities, it’s a giant playground for endless amounts of fun with the whole family.

Take to the slopes at Snozone Escape the summer heat and hit the real snow slopes at Snozone. Whether you’re seeking an adrenaline rush, brushing up on your skiing skills or spending quality time with the family, Snozone offers exhilarating winter activities all year-round including skiing, snowboarding and sledging. With options for private family lessons or family fun sledging sessions, there’s something for all ages and abilities.Their award-winning school holiday camps – from 8:30am – 5:30pm, Monday to Friday – offer a great place for children aged 7 – 15 years old to learn to ski or snowboard, meet new friends, as well as learn important life skills through their mini-medic courses.Prices: Sledging from £9.99 per person & family sledging from £29.99 (up to 4 people). Beginner group ski & snowboarding lessons start from £19.99 per person throughout the summer holidays. X2 hour lift pass from £25.99 per person. Holiday camps can be booked for a full day for £79.99 or a week for only £299.99. https://snozoneuk.com/

Experience the thrill of free falling at iFLYCraving that zero-gravity buzz? Skip the high altitudes and head on over to iFLY Indoor Skydiving. No planes, no parachutes – just you, floating on air.At iFLY you’ll plunge into pure freefall bliss and certified instructors will teach you real skydiving moves in its high-tech wind tunnel. And no worries about your age or ability as iFLY is completely wheelchair-friendly and welcomes everyone from tots to grandparents.Price: Prices kick off at just £49.99 per person. If you’re bringing a crew, group flights for up to five are just £189.99. Plus, enjoy 55% off first-time flyer packages with the code SUMMER55 if flown before 1st September (offer ends 26th July).https://www.iflyworld.co.uk/

Tee off at Volcano FallsReady for an adventure this summer? With three themed golf courses across two levels, you can journey back in time and navigate through a prehistoric dinosaur’s crazy golf course filled with twists and turns at Volcano Valley, putt your way through a surfer’s paradise complete with tropical scenery at Club Tropicana, or step right up to the carnival world of Coney Island.Plus enjoy digital darts and karaoke, all under one roof!With unbeatable deals to swing into, challenge your family to a putting adventure with a Family Ticket or celebrate summer in style with their amazing SummerFest Package.Prices: Volcano Falls Adventure Golf Family Ticket from £28.00. The SummerFest package (18th July – 18th August) includes a round of golf, a cocktail or soft drink, a burger or hotdog with fries, as well as a flower garland for £19.99.https://www.volcanofalls.co.uk/Reach new heights at GravityJump-start the summer holidays and enjoy non-stop fun with the best pastimes. Unleash your inner Tigger and bounce your way to fun at Gravity Trampoline or take to new heights and put your climbing skills to the test at Gravity Rocks.Prices: Gravity Trampoline & Gravity Rocks from £16.45 per person. Take advantage of their Climb & Jump Combo for £26.45 per person or their Trampoline Family Pass (4 people) for £12.49 per person. The Unlimited Summer Pass for both Jump and Climb, ensures non-stop entertainment all summer long from as little as £60 per person.https://gravity-global.com/active/milton-keynes/Let the good times roll at Hollywood BowlWhether you’re bowling pros or first-timers, strike up the fun and have a blast knocking down pins and aiming for strikes and spares. With vibrant hi-tech bowling lanes, interactive arcade games and tasty snacks, Hollywood Bowl guarantees hours of excitement and a little family-friendly competition.Price: x1 game bowling for a family of four from £26.98. Bowl before 11am this summer and strike 50% off, using the code SCHOOLSOUT50.https://www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/milton-keynes

Xscape Milton Keynes

Take a trip to the cinema A trip to the cinema is the perfect rainy-day activity should the summer not deliver. Exclusive to Cineworld, immerse yourself in 270-degree projection with ScreenX, experience extreme sensory cinema in 4DX, with stimulating effects such as water, wind and scent in your moving seat, or enjoy a spectacular movie with Superscreen. Superscreen offers breathtaking multidimensional sound powered by epic Dolby Atmos speakers, making you feel like you’re part of the film, coupled with state-of-the-art projection and huge screens making every second a beauty to behold.Cineworld Milton Keynes brings some fantastic new releases to the big screen this summer, along with free parking for moviegoers. Families can send their emotions into overdrive with Inside Out 2, watch the return of everyone’s favourite super-villain and his Minions as they create more hilarious chaos in Despicable Me 4, or embark on a magical mission with Harold And The Purple Crayon (from 2nd August). Throughout August and September, families can also sit back and enjoy all eight live-action Spider Man films, as they swing back into cinemas.Price: Family ticket (x1 adult / x1 child) from £15.98https://www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/milton-keynes/

Choose your next adventure at Escape Hunt Put your family’s problem-solving skills to the test at Escape Hunt Milton Keynes. Dive into epic new worlds, uncover hidden clues, and complete ground-breaking missions before the time runs out.With six unique rooms, there’s an exciting adventure to suit everyone. Themes include escaping the Wild West, embarking on an Atlantic adventure, or experiencing the madness of Alice in Puzzleland.Price: From £22.95 per person per escape room https://escapehunt.com/uk/milton-keynes/

Tuck into a tasty treatFamilies can pull up a chair and take a seat at one of Xscape’s irresistible restaurants which satisfy every appetite. From dine-in set menus for little ones, to a quick grab and go eateries, eating out with the kids has never been so easy.Bring a taste of Italy to your table at Casa Cento and Pizza Express or indulge in an exotic meal that’s full of flavour at Namji, Sumac Room, Wagamama and Nandos. Miller & Carter has a greatmenu for younger guests to make their authentic steakhouse experience a little more fun, whilst Slim Chickens offers its irresistible chicken tenders and good old Southern USA hospitality, complete with family seating.If fast food is on the menu so you can spend more time having fun, Five Guys, McDonald’s and Subway have families covered. For a sweeter summer, visitors can grab a tasty treat from Creams or devour a delicious milkshake at Shake ‘A’ Shake.https://xscapemiltonkeynes.co.uk/attractions/restaurants-bars-and-coffee-shops