Family Silent Disco returns to MK11 after sell-out success

Milton Keynes families are in for another musical treat as Boombastic Events brings their sell-out Family Silent Disco back to MK11 on Sunday, June 29, following February's packed launch event.

The award-winning events company, which has spent 11 years perfecting silent discos and decade-themed parties across the Midlands, returns with their innovative family-friendly concept that provides entertainment for all ages simultaneously.

The silent disco features wireless LED headphones with three channels – blue for kid-friendly tunes, red for parents' retro classics, and green for trending tracks that appeal to older children and teens.

"The response to our Milton Keynes launch was overwhelming," says Boombastic founder John Donaghue. "We've had families booking for June immediately after February's event, demonstrating the strong appetite for quality family entertainment in the city."

Recent Family Silent Disco event

What sets this event apart is its genuine appeal to all family members. Parents aren't merely supervising; they're actively participating, enjoying music tailored to their tastes while their children dance nearby to age-appropriate tracks.

One of the event's highlights is the spontaneous moment when a universally loved song plays on one channel, causing a synchronized wave of color as attendees switch channels en masse – creating a spectacular visual display of musical unity.

Suitable for children aged 4 and above, the two-hour event runs from 1pm-3pm, with doors opening at 12:30pm. Early booking is strongly recommended as the previous event sold out well in advance.

Tickets cost £10 per person with a special group of four offer available. Book via www.familysilentdisco.com