Fantastic summer of fun in store for families at Gulliver’s!

Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes has a fun-filled, action-packed summer of adventure lined up to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays.

The resort, which encompasses Gulliver’s Land and Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park, is preparing to welcome thousands of families over the summer period, with Gully, Gilly and the gang ready to greet visitors of all ages.

Characters Bing and Flop, from the hit Bing Bunny books by Ted Dewan and the TV series, Bing, will be making special appearances each day at Gulliver's Land, and there is also the opportunity to book a Bing-themed sleepover, which includes a special indoor show, or a Bing-themed birthday party.

Meanwhile, at the Dino & Farm Park next door, children can meet famous book characters the Very Hungry Caterpillar and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, with Elmer’s Jumping Pillows a brand-new attraction for 2025.

On Saturday, August 30, Gulliver’s Land will host a Summer Sparks Spectacular, when families can enjoy extra ride time with extended opening hours (10.30am-8.30pm) – all rounded off by a jaw-dropping fireworks display.

All this is, of course, in addition to the more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities on offer at Gulliver’s Land, including The Runaway Train, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

At the Dino & Farm Park, you can explore the Lost Word in Dinosaur Discovery, visit the Reptile and Bug Centre, and a farmyard with a host of animals to enjoy.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are thrilled to have the VHC and Elmer with us for the summer holidays, our young visitors love meeting the characters and having their photo taken with them. Whether it’s the rides and shows at Gulliver’s Land that take your fancy, or the dinosaurs and animals at the Dino & Farm Park, we are looking forward to welcoming everyone for an exciting and fun-packed visit!”

Gulliver’s Land opens daily from 10.30am-5.00pm, with tickets for the school summer holiday period costing from £23 per person, with children under 90cms in height going free.

The Dino and Farm Park is open 11.00am-5.00pm, with tickets costing from just £11 per person.

Adventure-seeking families can turn their visit to Gulliver’s into a memorable weekend sleepover, with a variety of accommodation options, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, and Woodland Lodges.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk